JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that the COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 32.5% over the last week.

The health system reported seven days ago that the positivity rate for the virus stood at 27.7%.

Despite that rise, Ballad reported 113 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in its facilities — a drop from 138 patients Sept. 9.

There are 12 people battling the virus in the ICU, and four are on a ventilator, according to Ballad data. There are not any pediatric COVID-19 patients in Ballad facilities.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal there have been 612 COVID-19-related deaths since March 1, 2022 and 20 within the last week. There have been eight admissions and 15 discharges within the last seven days at Ballad facilities.

Ballad Health has a 21-county service area and serves the following localities: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee and Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties in Virginia.