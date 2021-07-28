Ballad Health: COVID-19 positive rate rises over last 7 days, 46 patients in hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health reported on Wednesday that the COVID-19 positive rate has risen to 12.4 percent, and three virus-related deaths have occurred in the last seven days.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 46

Total COVID-19 admissions: 10

Total COVID-19 discharges: 6

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 12

Designated COVID-19 beds available: n/a

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 5

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 44,157

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 43,082

On Wednesday, Ballad Health leaders resumed the hospital system’s weekly COVID-19 briefings. You can see News Channel 11’s live stream of the briefing below:

During the briefing, Ballad Health officials expressed concern that the region’s percentage of fully vaccinated people is slightly below the average of Tennessee and far below the state average of Virginia.

Deaton is concerned about the plateau of vaccination numbers.



He expects that if more people do not get vaccinated there will be a greater stress on the healthcare and possibly having to defer elective surgeries and care. pic.twitter.com/7tgvh7j1Rn — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) July 28, 2021

Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the average age of people dying due to the virus has dropped. He also said he is concerned that the vaccination numbers in the region seem to have plateaued.