Ballad Health: COVID-19 patient count drops by 16 on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sixteen fewer patients are hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities on Wednesday.

According to the health system, 371 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized compared to 387 on Tuesday.

Over the past seven days, Ballad used state-reported data to determine that there have been 66 COVID-related deaths in the hospital system’s 21-county service area.

Today’s total number of inpatients with COVID-19 (371) as well as the total number of patients in the ICU (105) and the total number in the ICU using a ventilator (87) are alarming statistics. pic.twitter.com/RB6nCpbtS5 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) September 22, 2021

According to the scorecard, the region’s fully vaccinated population has not grown since the prior week, remaining at 41%. That percentage is still below both Tennessee and Virginia’s statewide averages.

The following is a breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 371 (-16)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 40 (-21)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 56 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 105 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 87 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 41.0%

