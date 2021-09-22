Ballad Health: COVID-19 patient count drops by 16 on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sixteen fewer patients are hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities on Wednesday.

According to the health system, 371 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized compared to 387 on Tuesday.

Over the past seven days, Ballad used state-reported data to determine that there have been 66 COVID-related deaths in the hospital system’s 21-county service area.

According to the scorecard, the region’s fully vaccinated population has not grown since the prior week, remaining at 41%. That percentage is still below both Tennessee and Virginia’s statewide averages.

The following is a breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 371 (-16)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13 (-1)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 40 (-21)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 56 (+1)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 105 (-5)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 87 (-3)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (-1)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 41.0%

