JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 omicron variant’s toll on Ballad Health hospitals is retreating slowly but steadily, with COVID inpatient totals reaching their lowest level in more than three weeks Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) for the virus also dropped sharply.

The system’s Monday “scorecard” showed 375 COVID inpatients across all Ballad hospitals. That’s a decline of 23 from Friday’s total and a decrease of 79 from a week earlier. The inpatient total was last lower on Jan. 21, but it remains well above its level at the first of the year.

The total of patients in ICU and on ventilators is also its lowest in several weeks. The number on ventilators dropped by seven to 46 over the weekend to reach its lowest point since Jan. 24.

The total of patients in ICU decreased by 17% over the weekend, from 81 to 67, which is the lowest it’s been since Jan. 21.

The number of pediatric COVID patients was unchanged at five, who are being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

New COVID-19 case rates have dropped by 19% in Ballad’s Southwest Virginia market over the past week. The latest data available from the Tennessee Department of Health, which is a week old, also shows a decline in new case rates for Northeast Tennessee.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 14:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 375 (-23)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (+3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 52 (+6)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 54 (-19)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 67 (-14)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 46 (-7)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 5 (unchanged)

The data comes from Ballad Health facilities across its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Ballad used state-reported data to determine that there have been 78 COVID-19-related deaths in its area within the last seven days, and over a third of novel coronavirus tests are returning positive, with the rate standing at 39.7%.