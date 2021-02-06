Ballad Health: Fewer than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since Oct. 14

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, Feb. 6, announcing there are 93 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

It has been since Oct. 14 that Ballad Health had fewer than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and Saturday’s hospitalization number is the lowest since Oct. 1, 2020 — over four months ago.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Saturday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 93

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 62

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 12

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 28,403

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 19,964

According to Saturday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 16.8%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 97 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.