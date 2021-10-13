Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on decline

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline as of Wednesday, according to Ballad Health officials.

Ten fewer people are hospitalized in Ballad facilities due to the novel coronavirus, Ballad Health’s Scorecard showed.

This includes a drop of seven patients in the Intensive Care Unit and two fewer people depending on ventilators.

Pediatric patients within Niswonger Children’s Hospital remained the same.

The health system’s 21-county service area has a positivity rate of 16.7%, and the scorecard continues to indicate that the vaccination rates within the service area trail behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 224 (-10)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 20 (-8)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 30 (+2)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64 (-7)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 56 (-2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.6% (+0.2)

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 76 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days.

