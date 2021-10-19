Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since Aug. 17

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations within Ballad Health facilities dropped again on Tuesday, according to the health system, marking the lowest hospitalization totals since Aug. 17.

There are currently 198 inpatients receiving COVID-19 treatment in Ballad’s 21-county service area — the first time in three months that total has dipped below 200 patients. Patients in the Intensive Care Unit also dropped from 57 patients to 48 patients on Tuesday.

Three children remain in Niswonger due to the novel coronavirus, according to Ballad’s scorecard.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 198 (-6)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 36 (-6)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 42 (+5)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48 (-9)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 38 (-11)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.9%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 63 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to 69 deaths in the previous seven-day span.

