JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Thursday provided its weekly COVID-19 hospitalization data, which revealed inpatient numbers remain at levels seen before Delta hit the region last summer.

According to the health system, 57 patients remain hospitalized due to the virus, 86% of whom are not vaccinated against the virus. For critical COVID-19 cases, 100% are unvaccinated, including those receiving treatment in Ballad’s intensive care units (5) and those on ventilators (4).

Data showed that one pediatric patient continues to fight the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Positivity rates remain low, according to Ballad numbers. For every novel coronavirus test taken within its service area, 5.1% return positive, Ballad revealed by using state-reported data.

Since March 1, 2021, there have been 2,620 COVID-19-related deaths within the 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 data, as provided by Ballad Health:

COVID-19 patients in the hospital — 57

COVID-19 admissions — 1

COVID-19 discharges — 9

Suspected COVID-19 patients — 4

COVID-19 patients in the ICU — 5

COVID-19 patients on ventilators — 4

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations — 1

Throughout the Delta and Omicron surges, Ballad provided daily updates regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and other data. Since the numbers have been on the decline, the health system provides a weekly update.