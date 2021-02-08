Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 103, ICU patients rise to 22

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Feb. 8, announcing there are 103 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Sunday, 103 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Feb. 8. As we enter a new week, please continue to wear a mask and social distance to prevent further spread of the virus. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/FFFGW8sMhh — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) February 8, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 103

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 50

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 15

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 28,408

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 20,116

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 15.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 109 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.