Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 200

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced Thursday morning that more than 200 patients remain in facilities across the region fighting the novel coronavirus.

Data show that 209 patients are receiving treatment for the virus across Ballad’s 21-county service area; this is a drop of four patients since Wednesday.

Ballad Health also recorded more patients in both the Intensive Care Unit and on ventilators Thursday.

One fewer child is receiving care in Niswonger Children’s Hospital — two pediatric patients fighting the virus remain.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 2:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 209 (-4)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (+3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 21 (-5)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 25 (+6)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 55 (+3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 38 (+2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.6% (+0.2)

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 53 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 38 deaths reported on Wednesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 14.8% on Thursday, an increase from previous reports.