Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations plateauing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations within Ballad Health’s 21-county service area remained at a plateau on Tuesday, with one more hospitalization since Monday.

While the system reported decreases in admissions and discharges, it also saw two more patients move to the Intensive Care Unit due to the virus, and six additional patients are now relying on ventilators to breathe.

For a second day in a row, the vaccination rate didn’t budge, remaining at 44.5% and still trailing behind statewide averages in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 2:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 164 (+1)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 24 (-2)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 23 (-8)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 49 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 31 (+6)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.5%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 54 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, which is the same as previously reported on Monday.