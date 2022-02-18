JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed Friday that 330 COVID-19 patients remain in its facilities.

Friday’s data showed yet another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health.

An increase was seen, however, in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The health system reported that one more child is battling the novel coronavirus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, for a total of three hospitalized pediatric patients.

Three fewer patients are receiving care in Ballad’s intensive care units (ICU) on Friday, and data for those depending on ventilators did not change since Thursday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 18:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 330 (-5)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (unchanged)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 32 (-9)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 37 (-11)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 55 (-3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 34 (unchanged)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+1)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 78 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.