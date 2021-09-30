Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations on decline, 96 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations within Ballad Health facilities remain on the decline, but health experts reminded the community that not all discharges are recoveries.

Two fewer people are depending on ventilators, but according to health experts, only half of those whose conditions decline to require the use of ventilators survive COVID-19 complications.

Sixty-four people within the 21-county region have died of COVID-19 in Ballad facilities within the past seven days.

The health system said Thursday that the vaccination rate hasn’t changed in the 21-county service area since Wednesday. Both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s vaccination rates trail behind statewide rates.

Ballad Health’s scorecard revealed that the positivity rate in the area remains at 20.8% — about one in five COVID-19 tests return with positive results.

The following is a breakdown of Thursday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 313 (-11)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 18 (+3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 39 (-3)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 50 (-8)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 96 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 71 (-2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.6%

