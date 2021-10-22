Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly from Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday’s COVID-19 totals within Ballad Health facilities halted a downward trend in hospitalizations, according to the scorecard from health officials.

Ballad saw three additional COVID-19 hospitalizations since Thursday, along with nine admissions due to the virus.

The vaccination rate remained the same for the second day in a row, lingering behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 189 (+3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 28 (+9)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 25 (+4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 34

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.1%

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 53 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days.

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.