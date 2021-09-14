Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly, minor rise in vaccination rate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service had slightly increased since Monday.

Three more patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities, but the scorecard depicts a decrease in the total ICU patients.

The percent of those fully vaccinated in the region rose ever so slightly — Ballad Health reported that 40.4% of the population is currently vaccinated against the virus. On Monday, the health system reported 40.3% of the population was vaccinated.

Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind both Tennessee and Virginia’s rates.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 44 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of Tuesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 391 (+3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 12 (-7)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 48 (+5)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 45

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 108 (-4)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 84

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-5)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.4% (+0.1%)

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.