LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly, minor rise in vaccination rate

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service had slightly increased since Monday.

Three more patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities, but the scorecard depicts a decrease in the total ICU patients.

The percent of those fully vaccinated in the region rose ever so slightly — Ballad Health reported that 40.4% of the population is currently vaccinated against the virus. On Monday, the health system reported 40.3% of the population was vaccinated.

Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind both Tennessee and Virginia’s rates.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 44 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of Tuesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 391 (+3)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 12 (-7)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 48 (+5)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 45
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 108 (-4)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 84
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-5)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.4% (+0.1%)

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss