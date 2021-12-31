Ballad Health COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since October 7

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health facilities reached its highest level since Oct. 7 Friday.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported Friday that its COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are nearing those seen during the Delta surge.

Friday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad facilities stand at 270 — marking the highest since Oct. 7.

According to the health system, three more people are battling the virus in Intensive Care Units in facilities across the provider’s 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Data also showed that four more COVID-19 patients have declined to the point they need a ventilator.

There is one child fighting the virus at Niswonger, according to Ballad, which is an increase since Thursday.

Ballad Health used state-reported data to reveal that the positive rate in the region has almost climbed back up to nearly 20%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 31:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 270 (+7)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (-5)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 30 (-9)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 23 (-7)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74 (+3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 63 (+4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 127 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.