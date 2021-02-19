Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 78

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, Feb. 19, announcing there are 78 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Friday, February 19. Help us continue to slow the spread in our region by practicing safety precautions, including social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene and receiving the vaccine when it becomes available to you. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/uXmkGhKesv — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) February 19, 2021

On Wednesday, 98 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 78

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 45

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 19

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 29,306

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 25,017

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 14.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 43 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.