Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 174

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Jan. 25, announcing there are 174 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Sunday, Ballad Health announced there were 195 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Please view the scorecard for Monday, Jan. 25.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Sunday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 174

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 72

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 25

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 24,666

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 11,531

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 19.4%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 100 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.