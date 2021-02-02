Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 117, 20 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Feb. 2, announcing there are 117 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Tuesday, Feb. 2. We are encouraged to see rates of the virus go down and the number of vaccinations increase, but please continue to do your part. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/cn7QVSg3xy — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) February 2, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Tuesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 117

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 37

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 14

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 28,132

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 17,059

According to Tuesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 17.3%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 141 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.