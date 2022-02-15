JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalization data at Ballad Health continues to decline following the omicron surge.

Patient numbers peaked in January, reaching the highest hospitalization totals since the pandemic reached the area in 2020. On Tuesday, Ballad revealed a drop of 13 COVID-19 patients overnight, marking an ongoing trend of declines.

Decreases were also seen among critical COVID-19 cases; six fewer critical COVID patients were battling the virus in intensive care units (ICU), and six fewer patients were relying on a ventilator to breathe.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 15:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 362 (-13)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 52 (unchanged)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 65 (+11)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 61 (-6)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 40 (-6)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 5 (unchanged)

The totals stem from data across Ballad Health’s 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.