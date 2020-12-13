Ballad Health COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 13, announcing there are 314 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The 314 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities is the highest amount of coronavirus patients the system has reported, officials said. This weekend also saw 5,971 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest amount of positive cases to date and is 33% higher than the previous week.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 314
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 48
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39

Daily admissions and discharges are not included in weekend scorecards, Ballad officials reported.

