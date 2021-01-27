Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop to 157

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Jan. 27, announcing there are 157 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Tuesday, Ballad Health announced there were 163 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 157

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 55

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 21

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 25,767

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 13,796

Wednesday marks the lowest number of hospitalized patients since October 25, 2020. The number of ICU patients is also at its lowest since October 26, 2020.

The number of patients on ventilators Wednesday was the lowest Ballad had reported since November 7, 2020.

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 19.1%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 138 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.