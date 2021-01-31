Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday Jan. 31, announcing there are 120 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the scorecard for Sunday, January 31. As our region’s healthcare heroes continue to do everything they can to fight this pandemic, we kindly ask that you help them by doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. #SpreadRespectNotCOVID #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/zEgyuRAHbC — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 31, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Sunday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 120

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 48

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 15

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,177

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 16,247

According to Sunday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 17%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 135 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.