Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday Jan. 31, announcing there are 120 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Sunday:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 120
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 48
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 15
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,177
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 16,247
According to Sunday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 17%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 135 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.