JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline at Ballad Health facilities, data showed Thursday.

According to the health system, seven fewer patients are receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus within its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — a total of 335 patients.

Ballad did report an increase in critical COVID-19 cases, however, with two more patients in intensive care units (ICU) due to the virus. Pediatric patients at Niswonger did not budge on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the health system revealed stats surrounding COVID-19 hospitalizations across its facilities, and again showed that unvaccinated patients account for a majority of novel coronavirus hospital stays.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 17:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 335 (-7)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 1 (+1)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 48 (-12)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 58 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 34 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (unchanged)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 78 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.