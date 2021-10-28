Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline within Ballad Health facilities, according to a report from the health system on Thursday.

There are currently 172 COVID-19 inpatients across Ballad’s 21-county service area — a drop of eight patients since Wednesday.

The region also saw a slight increase in the area’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, which stands at 44.5% as of Thursday.

The scorecard indicated that there are no children receiving care for COVID-19 in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Oct. 28:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 172 (-8)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (+1)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 13 (-13)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 21 (-11)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45 (-2)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37 (-2)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.5% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 54 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to Wednesday 56 deaths in the last seven days.

