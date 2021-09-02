Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing to winter surge numbers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, Sept. 2, announcing there are 340 patients receiving treatment for the virus at the system’s hospitals.

This increase of patients reflects Ballad’s forecast that the community will surpass records seen during January’s winter COVID-19 surge.

The health system said that there are 11 children being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Forty-eight patients are depending on ventilators, and 79 COVID-19 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit — up by two since Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate inched up to 39.7%, from 39.6% Wednesday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 340 (+9)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 53 (-10)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 44 (-1)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 15 (+6)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 79 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 48

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 11

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39.7%

According to Thursday’s scorecard, the positivity rate dropped to 19.7%. On Wednesday, Ballad reported that rate sat at 20%. Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 51 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

