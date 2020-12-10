Ballad Health continues to report record amount of COVID-19 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 10, announcing there are still 306 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The hospital system reported 95 deaths within the past seven days.

The 306 patients ties Wednesday’s record of hospitalizations. The system also reported its highest number yet of patients in intensive care – 69.

Please view the attached scorecard for Thursday, Dec. 10. #BalladHealth is committed to keeping our region informed. #SpreadRespectNotCovid pic.twitter.com/MBj1BxP8zB — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 10, 2020

The ICU numbers have been at record or record-tying highs every day since Dec. 3.

Ballad Health reports the hospital system’s coverage area has a positivity rate of 26.5%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 306

Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 42

Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 46

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 55

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 69

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 35

Since March 1, Ballad has reported 827 COVID-19 deaths in its service area.