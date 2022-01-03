Ballad Health continues reporting uptick in COVID-19 cases following holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system on Monday reported spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend, revealing that 275 patients remain in Ballad facilities across the region fighting the virus.

Ballad’s data — which stems from its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — showed that there were 53 COVID-19-related admissions recorded over the weekend, and two more pediatric patients are receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The only drop seen in Ballad data included the number of patients depending on a ventilator, with two fewer patients compared to Friday’s numbers.

Ballad does not disclose whether these are discharges or deaths; though, Ballad officials have told News Channel 11 in past interviews that roughly half of critical COVID-19 patients that decline to the point of a ventilator die.

The region’s vaccination rate remained the same on Monday and still trails behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

As of Monday, Jan. 3, we are treating 275 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



— Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 3, 2022

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 3:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 275 (+5)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8 (+4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 53 (+23)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 48 (+25)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 76 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61 (-2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 128 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.