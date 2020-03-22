Ballad Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health confirmed Sunday new cases of COVID-19 in Greene and Sullivan Counties.

In Greene County, two new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

One case was treated, in isolation, at a Ballad Health facility and has since been discharged home for self-isolation, the release said. The other case was dispositioned from the emergency department home.

An additional new case was confirmed in Sullivan County on Sunday. This case was a team member serving at one of Ballad’s hospitals.

Investigators have determined that the positive case is linked to personal travel, not hospital exposure and has also confirmed that this case did not have any contact with patients, the release said.

Ballad Health CEOC is working with the appropriate officials to notify anyone that may have been in close contact with both cases, the press release said.