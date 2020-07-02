Ballad Health concerned about those forgoing emergency care amid pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is urging those in need of medical attention to get the care they need.

The health system is concerned about people forgoing care, especially emergency care, in fear of getting COVID-19.

Ballad wants everyone to know that it has taken steps to ensure its facilities are safe and those who are forgoing medical care are only putting their health at even more risk.

“Unfortunately, the people that seem to be most concerned about it are the ones that probably are at highest risk of needing emergency care, and that’s the population that is a little bit older or have other medical conditions that could put them in a situation where they would have an emergency,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health.

Runnels said Ballad is particularly concerned about those suffering from stroke or heart problems.