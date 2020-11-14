Ballad Health CEO on COVID-19: “This is no joke, people. More will die.”

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed Saturday that 43 COVID-19 patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the 21-county health care service, 27 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators as of Saturday, Nov. 14.

Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard states that only 27 designated COVID-19 beds are available, with 230 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities across the region.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Saturday, Nov. 14. Ballad Health is committed to keeping our community informed. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/9UPYKQTgCu — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 14, 2020

Ballad CEO Alan Levine tweeted on Saturday of nearly 550 COVID-19-related deaths in the region in Ballad Health facilities.

“If a single event happened causing this many deaths, we’d all be outraged and demanding action,” Levine said. “This is no joke, people. More will die. It’s already certain.”

Nearly 550 people COVID related deaths in our 21 county @BalladHealth service area. If a single event happened causing this many deaths, we’d all be outraged and demanding action. This is no joke people. More will die. It’s already certain. @ASlavitt @donlemon @CNN — Alan Levine (@alevine014) November 14, 2020

Levine tweeted that 300 employees remain quarantined.

This next few weeks could feel like watching a slow moving train wreck. 300 employees out on quarantine, hundreds of contract nurses, nurses stretched, 233 Covid+ inpatients and rising, and deferred non emergent surgery. All happening now with models showing it getting worse — Alan Levine (@alevine014) November 14, 2020

Levine also provided a statement via Facebook, stating 80 people died this week alone.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases COVID-19 numbers daily at 3 p.m.