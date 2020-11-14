Ballad Health CEO on COVID-19: “This is no joke, people. More will die.”

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed Saturday that 43 COVID-19 patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit.
According to the 21-county health care service, 27 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators as of Saturday, Nov. 14.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard states that only 27 designated COVID-19 beds are available, with 230 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities across the region.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine tweeted on Saturday of nearly 550 COVID-19-related deaths in the region in Ballad Health facilities.
“If a single event happened causing this many deaths, we’d all be outraged and demanding action,” Levine said. “This is no joke, people. More will die. It’s already certain.”
Levine tweeted that 300 employees remain quarantined.
Levine also provided a statement via Facebook, stating 80 people died this week alone.
The Tennessee Department of Health releases COVID-19 numbers daily at 3 p.m.