Ballad Health CEO endorses Gov. Lee’s decision to reboot economy next week

Levine said Ballad is equipped to deal with a surge that would result of eased restrictions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said officials believe the health system is prepared to manage a surge in COVID-19 cases that could result from Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to begin reopening the economy next week.

Details on Lee’s plan to begin a “phased reboot” of the economy are expected by the end of the week, but Levine said Ballad Health is prepared to manage the results of opening business back up.

He described the governor’s decision as “balanced” when it comes to measuring public health with the state of the economy.

“I think he’s trusting Tennesseans to make good, responsible decisions for their health and the health of the people around them,” he said. “At the same time, he’s saying that the economic health of our state is relevant.”

He said officials in the health system are expecting an increase in cases to follow as businesses being reopening their doors, and maintained that Ballad Health has adequate resources to manage such a surge.

He continued that could change quickly, though, and said Ballad would be transparent if the needs begin overrunning resources.

“If we get to a point where we think we can’t manage the capacity or we can’t manage the number of cases, we certainly will say that and we will publicly encourage people to slow down their interactions with other people,” he said.

Throughout the conference, Levine stressed that a mental health crisis is bubbling beneath the surfaced of the stalled economy and that officials at Ballad are shifting some attention to manage it.

“The effects on people and their families from the economic devastation that’s happened, in many cases is just as devastating as the disease itself,” he said.

Chief Administrative Officer Eric Deaton said that Ballad officials are involved with the economic workgroup established in Tennessee to provide input on how to reincorporate nonessential procedures and services that have been suspended by one of Lee’s executive orders for a month.

Ballad faces challenges reopening those procedures and surgeries, Levine said, as suspending those procuedures has created a “pent-up” demand that must be met without overwhelming providers.

“It’s a lot easier to close down elective procedures than it is to reopen them,” he said.

Officials are also finding ways to incorporate COVID-19 testing for patients who receive those procedures, he added.

Dr. Clay Runnels, Chief Physician Executive, noted what he called a national “alarming trend” mirrored in the region.

While officials said the expected a drop in emergency calls as phsysical distancing guidelines would limit events such as car accidents, emergency calls for health emergencies like heart attacks dropped by about 50%, Runnels said.

He said Washington County EMS has seen decreased calls for things like chest pains, shortness of breath, abdominal pain and stroke symptoms.



Citing data from Washington County Emergency Medical Services, Runnels and Levine said the data seems to indicate a reluctance in patients experiencing symtpoms of a health emergency such as a heart attack or stroke.

“These hospitals are there for you, these ERs are there for you, they’re staffed and they’re prepared to take care of any condition,” Levine said.

In other news, Levine reported that Ballad has treated five patients with plasma as part of the health system’s research officials announced last week.

In addition, officials said Ballad received additional machines used for testing that can bolster Ballad’s in-house testing capacity to process about 400 tests per day.

Officials said the machines have been distributed across the region and will go online by tomorrow.

