Ballad Health CEO announces he will forego 100% of pay over next 60 days, giving it to employee assistance fund

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The CEO of Ballad Health has announced via Twitter that he will forego all of his pay over the next 60 days during the coronavirus pandemic and give it to the employee assistance fund.

According to tweets on Wednesday from Alan Levine, team members at Ballad Health are being affected by the cut hours and economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many of our health care team members are being economically affected by the slowdown in elective procedures. It’s heartbreaking to see it. At the same time, health systems serving communities like ours – with higher poverty, fewer people commercially insured, and now…. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) April 1, 2020

Levine said he will forego 100% of his pay for the next 60 days and will instead contribute all pay to Ballad Health’s employee assistance fund.

And this is why I will forego 100% of my pay over the next 60 days, and will contribute 100% of it to the @BalladHealth foundation employee assistance fund. This fund is intended to help team members who face difficulty. So many people, from all walks in our community…. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) April 1, 2020

According to Levine, the fund is built to help Ballad employees who are facing difficulty.

