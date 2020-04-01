Ballad Health CEO announces he will forego 100% of pay over next 60 days, giving it to employee assistance fund

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The CEO of Ballad Health has announced via Twitter that he will forego all of his pay over the next 60 days during the coronavirus pandemic and give it to the employee assistance fund.

According to tweets on Wednesday from Alan Levine, team members at Ballad Health are being affected by the cut hours and economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Levine said he will forego 100% of his pay for the next 60 days and will instead contribute all pay to Ballad Health’s employee assistance fund.

According to Levine, the fund is built to help Ballad employees who are facing difficulty.

