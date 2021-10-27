Ballad Health cancels biweekly briefings amid ‘continued stasis’ of COVID-19 in region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has announced it will no longer be hosting media briefings on COVID-19 every other week as the Tri-Cities region sees a downturn in related hospitalizations.

“Given the continued stasis of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ballad Health is cancelling its biweekly media briefings,” a release from the hospital system states.

Ballad Health is also scaling back its distribution of data to a weekly scorecard each week on Wednesday. The data on vaccinated and unvaccinated patients in the hospital will be released at the same time.

“Ballad Health continues to vigilantly monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Appalachian Highlands, and it will announce any further updates or changes as they become necessary.



To fully bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Ballad Health continues advocating for wearing masks in public and COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone over the age of 12.” Ballad Health

The release reminds the community that Ballad’s community vaccination center in the Mall at Johnson City is still open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Ballad Health reported that no children were hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital with COVID-19. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations also dropped by six patients since Tuesday.

Ballad reports that 93% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, and 94% of the COVID patients in the Intensive Care Unit are unvaccinated.

Photo: Ballad Health

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Oct. 27:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 180 (-6)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 26 (+11)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 32 (+18)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0 (-2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.4% (+0.3%)

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 56 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to Tuesday’s 50 deaths in the last seven days.