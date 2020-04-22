Ballad Health: Birthing center relocates to Indian Path Community Hospital from Holston Valley

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced Wednesday that the Barbara Humphreys Birthing Center moved to Indian Path Community Hospital.

The relocation was first announced on April 13 after Holston Valley Medical Center was designated as a COVID-19 care hospital.

The change went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: Ballad Health: Holston Valley Medical Center designated for COVID-19 care, Women & Newborn Center being established at Indian Path

Ballad Health said in a release that the move reflects long-term changes to better offer services to women and newborns in the area.

“We are creating a new model of care for the Appalachian Highlands, one that meets the needs of our patients and the region as a whole,” said Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, which includes Holston Valley and Indian Path. “This new approach with our women’s and children’s health program will position our hospitals and the community well for long-term success.”

The release also says after the threat of COVID-19 has passed, Indian Path will undergo renovations and upgrades to better itself as a women and newborns facility.

