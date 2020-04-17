Ballad Health asks community to make, donate handmade masks for patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is asking the community for help in providing cloth masks for patients.

According to tweets from Ballad Health on Friday, they are in desperate need of masks for patients who arrive at the hospitals with respiratory concerns.

Ballad also provided images with instructions for making and cleaning handmade masks.

Community members were also directed to Ballad Health’s Facebook page for a list of locations where masks could be donated.

You can find the full list of locations that accept masks in the post below:

