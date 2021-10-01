Ballad Health: As ICU COVID-19 inpatient numbers decrease, deaths increase within past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported several more deaths within the past seven days as the number of patients receiving care in the ICU is on the decline.

Seventy-one people within the 21-county region have died of COVID-19 in Ballad facilities within the past seven days. This shows an increase from the 64 deaths within the past seven days previously reported on Thursday.

The health system said Friday that the vaccination rate hasn’t changed in the 21-county service area since Thursday. Both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s vaccination rates trail behind statewide rates.

Ballad Health’s scorecard revealed that the positivity rate in the area remains at 19.9% — about one in five COVID-19 tests return with positive results.

The following is a breakdown of Friday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 301 (-12)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 18

Total COVID-19 admissions: 26 (-13)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 38 (-12)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 90 (-6)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 66 (-5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.6%

