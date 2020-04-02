Ballad Health announces resterilization of masks at facilities, preparing Greeneville Community Hospital West for surge of patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced on Thursday that they will be implementing a new process for recycling and re-sterilizing N-95 masks.

Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said that the resterilization of the masks will give the much-needed equipment a longer life at the facilities.

Deaton said the resterilization process will allow masks to be used twice. The process is expected to be implemented next week.

Deaton thanked all the members of the community who have donated masks to Ballad Health and directed anyone who would like to do the same to look online on Ballad’s website for mask guidelines and instructions.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine announced that in the next 24 hours, Greeneville Community Hospital West will be emptied of other services to be prepared for surge capacity of patients during the pandemic.

The hospital, formerly known as Takoma Regional Hospital, is being prepared as a precaution in the event of a surge.

Deaton also reiterated the importance of Ballad Health’s new rapid molecular COVID-19 testing, which he says will allow 50 patients to be tested each day and will return results in hours.

Deaton said Ballad Health is expanding its virtual health options to allow 200 providers to interact with patients and provide telehealth.

Those with a medical background were encouraged to volunteer to join the Medical Reserve Corps of Engineers to assist Ballad Health in the event of a surge of COVID-19 cases.