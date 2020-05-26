Ballad Health announces partnership with domestic face mask manufacturer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, Ballad Health and Premier Inc. announced a partnership with a domestic face mask manufacturer, along with other health systems in the United States.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the system has partnered with Prestige Ameritech, the largest manufacturer of face masks in the nation.

Ballad Health and Premier Inc. entered the partnership along with 15 other health systems across the country to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech.

The release says that under the terms of the agreement, Ballad Health has committed to purchase N95 and surgical masks from Prestige for up to six years and a three-year renewal option.

The release says 80% of PPE products come from China and Southeast Asia, so the new partnership will provide more stability in supply chains.

The financial terms of the agreement were not released.

The release says the other health systems that entered the partnership include:

AdventHealth

Adventist Health

Advocate Aurora

Banner Health

Baptist Health South Florida

CommonSpirit

Genesis Health System

Henry Ford Health System

McLaren Health Care

Riverside

St. Luke’s University Health Network

Texas Health Resources

UHS

University Hospitals

UPMC

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.