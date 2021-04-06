LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Ballad Health announces extension to vaccination clinic hours

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced Monday that the health system would be extending its hours at certain vaccine sites.

According to a Ballad Health spokesperson, the evening hours at sites in Kingsport, Elizabethton and Abingdon will be extended due to more age groups being eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments in Tennessee and Virginia can be made online by clicking here.

Anyone ages 16 and older in Tennessee may schedule a vaccination. Virginians can click here to check their vaccine eligibility through Ballad Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss