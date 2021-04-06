Ballad Health announces extension to vaccination clinic hours

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced Monday that the health system would be extending its hours at certain vaccine sites.

According to a Ballad Health spokesperson, the evening hours at sites in Kingsport, Elizabethton and Abingdon will be extended due to more age groups being eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments in Tennessee and Virginia can be made online by clicking here.

Anyone ages 16 and older in Tennessee may schedule a vaccination. Virginians can click here to check their vaccine eligibility through Ballad Health.