Ballad Health announces bonuses for employees ahead of holidays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health will be awarding special bonus payments to all employees as the region moves into a complex holiday season.

In an email to Ballad employees, CEO and Chairman Alan Levine said this year’s holidays will be different due to the pandemic and thanked all employees for their essential work.

“Please know that what you do each day is appreciated, even if you don’t always hear or see it,” Levine said in the email.

After expressing appreciation for each Ballad Health team member, Levine said they would be receiving extra financial assistance this year.

“While there is no amount of money or recognition that can properly recognize the effort everyone is putting in, we do want to provide you with a little extra going into the holidays – hopefully this will be of some help,” Levine wrote.

Full-time employees who have worked an average of 60 hours per pay period since July will receive a $500 special bonus payment.

Employees who have worked less than 60 hours per pay period will receive a $250 special bonus payment, according to Levine.

The bonuses will be made in either a separate check to employees or deposited directly into their accounts in the first week of December.

Levine said these bonuses will apply to all team members below the title of Assistant Vice President. The email says that includes physician offices, outpatient facilities and support services.

Team members who are part of a partnership service will have arrangements made.

All Ballad team members will also receive a $25 Food City gift card on December 7.