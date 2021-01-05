Ballad Health again breaks record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 361 inpatients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 5, announcing there are 361 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
Tuesday’s 361 tops Monday’s record of 349 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“For the second day in a row, Ballad Health has reached a new high of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals,” Ballad wrote in a tweet.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 361
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 22
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 56
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37
Ballad reports there have been 102 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.