Ballad Health again breaks record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 361 inpatients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 5, announcing there are 361 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Tuesday’s 361 tops Monday’s record of 349 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“For the second day in a row, Ballad Health has reached a new high of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals,” Ballad wrote in a tweet.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 361
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 22
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 56
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37

Ballad reports there have been 102 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.

