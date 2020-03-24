Ballad Health accepting handmade face masks for respiratory patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is accepting handmade face masks amid a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Donated masks will be given to patients with respiratory problems. Since handmade masks are not medical-grade, they will not be worn by Ballad team members.

The health system has provided instructions for making masks and says they should meet the following requirements:

Constructed in a clean environment without smoke residue or pet hair

Created from fabric that is clean and washed in hot water before being sewn

Includes two 8-inch squares of woven cotton fabric and a mid-weight non-woven fusible interfacing fabric, as well as bindings, a metal wire for the nose structure and elastic ear loops

Made from new, tightly-woven fabrics, such as quilting cotton, cotton and cotton-blend poplin

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our communities have been asking how they can help,” said Lisa Smithgall, senior vice president and chief nursing executive, in a news release Tuesday. “The most important thing they can do right now is stay home and remain committed to social distancing – but while they do that, they can also help protect our team members by making these masks.”

Masks may be donated at the follow Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care locations:

Abingdon, Virginia: 24530 Falcon Place Blvd., Suite 100; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bristol, Tennessee: 2686 W. State St.; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Elizabethton, Tennessee: 14497 W. Elk Ave., Suite 11; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Greeneville, Tennessee: 1744 E. Andrew Johnson Highway; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Johnson City, Tennessee: 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 5; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kingsport, Tennessee: 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 110; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kingsport, Tennessee: 4600 Fort Henry Drive; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lebanon, Virginia: 344 Overlook Drive; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Marion, Virginia: 245 Medical Park Drive, Suite C; open Monday – Friday 4 – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Norton, Virginia: 601 Commonwealth Drive; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pennington Gap, Virginia: 127 Healthcare Drive, Suite 3; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Piney Flats, Tennessee: 6419 Bristol Highway; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

Rogersville, Tennessee: 405 Scenic Drive; open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Masks may also be mailed to Ballad’s auxiliary/volunteer services department at Professional Park #1, Suite 16; Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604.

All masks should be sent in a clean plastic bag.

Anyone with questions about making or donating masks may call 423-431-2325 or email volunteers@balladhealth.org.