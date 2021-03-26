Ballad Health accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations across the region with ‘Super Saturday’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The race is on for health organizations in the region to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

The latest push is a series of weekend events to open vaccinations up to more people.

Ballad Health is hosting a “Super Saturday” vaccine event tomorrow.

Ballad will open its community vaccination centers in Kingsport, Elizabethton, Norton, and Abingdon, as well as a one-day site in Greeneville.

Since Ballad Health’s announcement, appointments have since doubled. The health care system is anticipating anywhere between 400 to 500 community members to walk through their doors to get a vaccine.

Kingsport is just one of five locations Ballad Health has planned to issue COVID-19 vaccines. The health care system is hoping to meet the needs of community members who are unable to attend vaccine events during the week.

Those who attend the Super Saturday event must bring a photo ID and an insurance card.

Those without insurance are still encouraged to come and get their vaccines.

Either way, getting a vaccine is free.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them.

Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said, “This is a walk-in clinic. We’ve got extra staff on hand, they’re going to help us to crowd control, extra parking. All of our facilities are located in the area that there’s plenty of parking. We may be close to a hospital but not inside of a hospital, so you’re not having to deal with that traffic.”

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome, however, Ballad Health will only have a limited supply of Pfizer vaccines at each site. Here are the number of vaccines available at each site:

“What we don’t want to happen is someone to stay in line and then be turned away. We’ll let you know if we’ve reached our capacity,” Swift said. “If we have, we’re still not going to turn you away with nothing. We’ll go ahead and get you scheduled for an appointment one day next week.”

Swift says those who are unable to come in the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot are asked to call the Nurse Connect line at 833-8-BALLAD, in order to schedule an appointment at their vaccine clinics next week.

“We’re anxious and hope that we give out every appointment slot and give out every dose of vaccine. I’m hoping the community responds and this is truly a Super Saturday to move over 1,000 doses of vaccines if we can,” Swift said.