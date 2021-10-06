Ballad Health: 98% of those depending on ventilators due to COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Wednesday that it’s treating 293 patients for COVID-19 across its 21-county service area.

This is an increase of five patients since Tuesday, and pediatric COVID-19 inpatients also increased by one at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

There are 10 additional patients receiving COVID-19 treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The region’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has not budged and still trails behind state averages in both Tennessee and Virginia. The positivity rate is on the decrease, however, with 17.8% of COVID-19 tests returning positive.

The system also revealed several statistics among its COVID-19 patients.

Of those in the hospital due to COVID-19, almost all — 91% — are unvaccinated. This narrows down among those in the ICU, with 96% of those inpatients unvaccinated. For those depending on ventilators, 98% haven’t received the shots.

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 293 (+5)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 17 (-4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 43 (+7)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 38 (+3)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 83 (+10)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 59 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 5 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.6%

