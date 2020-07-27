Ballad Health: 98 COVID-19 patients at Ballad hospitals, 21 patients in ICU

(WJHL)- In an update Monday, Ballad Health officials released the following data about inpatients being treated for COVID-19 at its facilities.

98 positive inpatients

21 patients in ICU

15 patients on a ventilator

Ballad Health officials are expected to hold a weekly news briefing on Wednesday to give the latest update on COVID-19 cases in our region.

In last week’s update, Ballad Health announced they were temporarily relocating some staff members in order to increase capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Ballad is placing a temporary pause on all admissions and surgical procedures at Hancock County Hospital and Hawkins County Memorial Hospital so that staff members can be relocated to Holston Valley Medical Center “to prepare for COVID-19 surge capacity.”

One week ago, Ballad was treating 70 novel coronavirus patients.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.