Ballad Health: 97% of COVID patients on ventilators are not vaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are 60 COVID-19 patients depending on ventilators in Ballad Health facilities across the system’s 21-county service area on Wednesday.

Fifty-eight of those patients are not vaccinated, according to data from Ballad Health.

The trend of critical COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated mirrors in cases seen in Ballad’s intensive care units (ICU), where 95% of those battling the virus remain unvaccinated.

Data show that unvaccinated COVID-19 patients account for 90% of hospitalizations in Ballad facilities — a disparity that has been revealed week after week.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 12:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 299 (-2)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (-2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 31 (+3)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 33 (-4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 80 (+3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 60

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

The health system uses state-reported data to determine COVID-19 deaths within the past seven days. On Wednesday, Ballad revealed there have been 101 COVID-related deaths in the past week.

State-reported data also determined that more than 25% of novel coronavirus tests are returning positive. According to Ballad, its 21-county service area has a positivity rate that stands at 25.9%.