Ballad Health: 97% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are not vaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every Wednesday, Ballad Health provides a update on the vaccination rates among its hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

On Jan. 5, the health system revealed that a vast majority of those receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus have yet to receive the shots.

Ballad data showed that 91% of COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area consist of unvaccinated patients. For critical COVID-19 cases, this disparity is higher.

Ninety-six percent of critical COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Breaking that down, there are 75 patients fighting the virus in the Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday. Seventy-two of these patients are not vaccinated.

The gap widens even more for those depending on a ventilator to breathe — 97% of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, we are treating 280 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



Call 833.822.5523 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/PhbQ98GzSE — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 5, 2022

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 5:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 280 (-1)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Total COVID-19 admissions: 30 (-8)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 31 (-1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 75 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 101 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.