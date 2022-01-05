Ballad Health: 97% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are not vaccinated

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every Wednesday, Ballad Health provides a update on the vaccination rates among its hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

On Jan. 5, the health system revealed that a vast majority of those receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus have yet to receive the shots.

Ballad data showed that 91% of COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area consist of unvaccinated patients. For critical COVID-19 cases, this disparity is higher.

Ninety-six percent of critical COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Breaking that down, there are 75 patients fighting the virus in the Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday. Seventy-two of these patients are not vaccinated.

The gap widens even more for those depending on a ventilator to breathe — 97% of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 5:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 280 (-1)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 30 (-8)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 31 (-1)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 75 (-1)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61 (+1)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (-1)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 101 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss