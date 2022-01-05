Ballad Health: 97% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are not vaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every Wednesday, Ballad Health provides a update on the vaccination rates among its hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
On Jan. 5, the health system revealed that a vast majority of those receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus have yet to receive the shots.
Ballad data showed that 91% of COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area consist of unvaccinated patients. For critical COVID-19 cases, this disparity is higher.
Ninety-six percent of critical COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Breaking that down, there are 75 patients fighting the virus in the Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday. Seventy-two of these patients are not vaccinated.
The gap widens even more for those depending on a ventilator to breathe — 97% of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 5:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 280 (-1)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 30 (-8)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 31 (-1)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 75 (-1)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61 (+1)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (-1)
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%
Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 101 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.