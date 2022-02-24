JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the downward spiral of COVID-19 hospitalizations followed after peak numbers, one trend continues.

COVID-19 hospitalizations based on vaccination rates. (PHOTO & DATA: BALLAD HEALTH)

Ballad Health has continuously reported that a majority of these COVID-19 admissions involve unvaccinated patients, and an even higher percentage of critical cases have yet to get vaccinated against the virus.

Data on Thursday revealed that 87% of general COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad involve unvaccinated patients.

That disparity heightens among critical cases — 97% of those relying on a ventilator to breathe have yet to get the shots.

Ballad Health did record a drop of 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, but pediatric patients numbers remain — two children are fighting the virus at Niswonger.

An increase was seen in critical COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with six more patients on a ventilator.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 24:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 390 (-10)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 32 (+5)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 42 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 51 (-2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 35 (+6)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (unchanged)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 80 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.