JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Friday that it is currently treating 97 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals.

The health system said 18 patients are in intensive care and 12 are on ventilators.

Ballad currently has 52 coronavirus-designated beds available.

The health system also reported 24 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days, according to state data.